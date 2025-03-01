Gigabyte 16x 9SG undervolting

Hello, I'm new and this is my first post, if wrong section I'm very sorry.
I have a laptop as in the title with an i7 13650HX, I have done undervolting but there are some downsides and I don't know what the reason is, the first issue is when I unlock in the bios the ability to undervolting it locks my P and E cores to ma 2.7GHz, I then set in Throttlestop and I have P-core 4.9GHz and E-core 3.6GHz. Then I lower the voltage and cool the temperatures go down, but I know my videos lag, at times the desktop as if the CPU power is there, it has a max of 83 degrees, only I found that I still have TVB throttling and here my first question is it possible to disable this in the bios or is it too dangerous?
Non-investigation second, I have an RTX4070 and in Throttlestop it also shows that the EDP Other limitation is turned on, but I don't know what it refers to, because already on watching a movie it shows up.I have already done undervolting, but on older CPUs, so I have I'd rather ask first than mess something up for myself. Thanks for your help
