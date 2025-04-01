ViewSonic VG2757V-2K Display with Inbuilt Webcam and Multifunctional Docking Station Unboxing

The extent and range of angles to which the stand and webcam can be adjusted are clearly shown in this video, along with a demonstration of the speaker audio:
As technology advances and develops, the different varieties of communication software now available are growing more and more diverse. What's more, the shift towards working from home and attending classes remotely in the wake of the pandemic has made electronics with videoconferencing capabilities ever more crucial, and desktop monitors with built-in cameras are well-placed to meet this growing demand.
ViewSonic have been in the monitor market for a long time, with products broadly divided into value, office, gaming, and creative ranges. The VG2757V-2K is one of their latest offerings: a high-end monitor designed specifically for work and office environments.
Let's start by looking at the VG2757V-2K's display. The screen is frameless on the left, right, and topmost sides, giving it a straightforward and enlarged appearance.
The 27-inch IPS panel has an anti-glare 3H hard coating and 2560x1440 resolution, commonly known as 2K or Quad HD, and a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees.
It has a 100Hz refresh rate, 8-bit color, 5ms response time, and 350cd/m² brightness, and comes equipped with Eye ProTech+ anti-blue light and flicker-free technology, which effectively reduces eye strain during extended periods of use.
It has a static contrast ratio of 1,300:1 (with a dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1), and 100% sRGB color coverage (108% size/100% coverage).
Beneath the panel are two 5W speakers. On the right are touch buttons for operating the OSD, which are something of a rarity in monitor designs today.
The webcam boasts a 5-megapixel lens that pops up when pressed and can be hidden away for privacy when not in use.
The white areas to the left and right of the lens are LED fill lights that illuminate the face and can be adjusted for color temperature and brightness. The lens supports Windows Hello and is Zoom-certified.
The camera lens can be tilted up to 5 degrees up or down: in this picture it's tilting 5 degrees upwards. It's not a huge adjustment, but it does make a noticeable difference in practice.
Accessories include a 3-pin power plug, USB Type-C to Type-C cable, USB Type-A to Type-C cable, DisplayPort or HDMI cable (depending on region), and a quick start manual.
The monitor comes with five years' full warranty and a one-year dead pixel guarantee within the Taiwan region.
The box is made of recyclable cardboard, emphasizing environmental friendliness and reducing plastic waste, while the monochromatic print minimizes pollution from dyes. Set-up and installation is easy thanks to the internal design of the box, which allows the stand to be assembled without the need for tools.
The ViewSonic logo appears on the back of the VG2757V-2K, while the words VG COLLECTION appear on the top and lower right of the stand.
When the stand is not attached, 100 x 100mm holes can be used for convenient VESA wall mountings.
