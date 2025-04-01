Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

ViewSonic VG2757V-2K Display with Inbuilt Webcam and Multifunctional Docking Station Unboxing

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    ViewSonic VG2757V-2K Display with Inbuilt Webcam and Multifunctional Docking Station Unboxing

    The extent and range of angles to which the stand and webcam can be adjusted are clearly shown in this video, along with a demonstration of the speaker audio:


    As technology advances and develops, the different varieties of communication software now available are growing more and more diverse. What's more, the shift towards working from home and attending classes remotely in the wake of the pandemic has made electronics with videoconferencing capabilities ever more crucial, and desktop monitors with built-in cameras are well-placed to meet this growing demand.
    ViewSonic have been in the monitor market for a long time, with products broadly divided into value, office, gaming, and creative ranges. The VG2757V-2K is one of their latest offerings: a high-end monitor designed specifically for work and office environments.


    Let's start by looking at the VG2757V-2K's display. The screen is frameless on the left, right, and topmost sides, giving it a straightforward and enlarged appearance.
    The 27-inch IPS panel has an anti-glare 3H hard coating and 2560x1440 resolution, commonly known as 2K or Quad HD, and a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees.


    It has a 100Hz refresh rate, 8-bit color, 5ms response time, and 350cd/m² brightness, and comes equipped with Eye ProTech+ anti-blue light and flicker-free technology, which effectively reduces eye strain during extended periods of use.
    It has a static contrast ratio of 1,300:1 (with a dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1), and 100% sRGB color coverage (108% size/100% coverage).


    Beneath the panel are two 5W speakers. On the right are touch buttons for operating the OSD, which are something of a rarity in monitor designs today.


    The webcam boasts a 5-megapixel lens that pops up when pressed and can be hidden away for privacy when not in use.
    The white areas to the left and right of the lens are LED fill lights that illuminate the face and can be adjusted for color temperature and brightness. The lens supports Windows Hello and is Zoom-certified.


    The camera lens can be tilted up to 5 degrees up or down: in this picture it's tilting 5 degrees upwards. It's not a huge adjustment, but it does make a noticeable difference in practice.


    Accessories include a 3-pin power plug, USB Type-C to Type-C cable, USB Type-A to Type-C cable, DisplayPort or HDMI cable (depending on region), and a quick start manual.
    The monitor comes with five years' full warranty and a one-year dead pixel guarantee within the Taiwan region.


    The box is made of recyclable cardboard, emphasizing environmental friendliness and reducing plastic waste, while the monochromatic print minimizes pollution from dyes. Set-up and installation is easy thanks to the internal design of the box, which allows the stand to be assembled without the need for tools.


    The ViewSonic logo appears on the back of the VG2757V-2K, while the words VG COLLECTION appear on the top and lower right of the stand.


    When the stand is not attached, 100 x 100mm holes can be used for convenient VESA wall mountings.


    Tags: None
  • #2
    The following ports appear on the back, from left to right: power input, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort input, USB-C (upstream 90W), DisplayPort output (for daisy chaining), RJ45 Ethernet (1,000Mbps), USB-A 3.2 x3 (downstream).


    When it comes to ease of use, both the stand and the base are crucially important in a high-end monitor. The VG2757V-2K stand provides multiple options for adjustment, and the base features a rotating design not often seen in this class of monitors.
    The stand's silver coating gives it a high-tech look, with a handle-like grip at the top and holes at the bottom for gathering and organizing cables, ensuring a neat and tidy desktop.


    The stand and base have a combined weight of 2.5kg, and the metal feels quite weighty to pick up. With the monitor installed the total weight is 8kg, lending a high degree of stability both in normal use and while making adjustments.
    The base supports horizontal rotation of up to 120° to both the left and right. A USB-C port on the left side of the monitor allows for data transfer and charging up to 15W, alongside a 3.5mm audio output, allowing for easy and direct connections with smartphones and headphones.


    The stand's height can be adjusted by 110mm. This photo shows the lowest possible height. In addition, it can be tilted up to 40° upwards and 5° downwards.


    The screen can be rotated 90° clockwise or counterclockwise, and supports vertical display. When rotated to the vertical position, the distance between the screen and the base is about 3.3cm when raised to its highest point.
    This makes it suitable for office meeting reports, portrait photo and video editing, or even for entertainment such as reading comics.
    Having used a handful of high-end monitors priced above 10,000 NTD, I've found that with some models the stand cannot be disassembled, and vertical tilts are the only adjustments that can be made. By comparison, a while ago I was using high-end monitors in the 20,000 to 40,000 NTD range which featured multifunctional stand designs similar to those found here. The VG2757V-2K is highly adjustable, with a wide range of adjustments available which make it highly flexible in workplace environments with space limitations.


    The bespoke vDisplay Manager software offers several key features as shown on the left, organized into Productivity, Eye Care, Video Conference, Basic, and Advanced tabs.
    The Productivity page offers Screen Pivot options for rotating the screen by 90° clockwise or anticlockwise, as well as a reset option.
    The Screen Split tab offers six different presets for screen splitting and customization, while Frame Customization sets the color and thickness of the frame.
    The third tab is AutoLaunch, which captures and stores specific application windows so that they automatically launch the next time vDisplayManager is reopened, allowing you to continue from where you left off.


    The Eye Care page offers options for adjusting the Blue Light Filter, Smart Blacklight, and Color Filter.
    The Smart Backlight allows you to adjust brightness and contrast for different times of the day using three settings: Energy, Focus, and Relax.


    The Color Filter feature is designed for users with color vision impairments, helping them to better distinguish between colors and see details on screen with greater clarity.
    This was originally one of the standout features of the app, and is now primarily supported by the VP and VG series of monitors. The company website offers a complete list of supported models.


    When the Webcam function is enabled, a window similar to the Windows Camera interface will pop up, offering photo-taking functions and a 1080p option.
    In addition, QR codes can be scanned, and passport photos can be taken in three different sizes. Brightness, contrast, and sharpness can all be adjusted, and filters such as Beauty, Lomo, and Cartoon can be applied. Images can also be rotated by 90° clockwise or anticlockwise, or flipped horizontally or vertically.


    The LED fill light tab offers three settings for color warmth, and low, medium, and high brightness settings.


    Comment

    • #3
      The Basic page includes tabs for general settings such as Color/Image Adjust, ViewMode, and Input Select.
      Contrast, brightness, and sharpness are all commonly adjusted settings when first using a new monitor.


      Nine presets can be found under ViewMode.


      The Advanced page includes Information, Power Indicator, Profile Saving, and All Recall tabs. The software language can be set to English or Japanese.


      OSD Menu:
      Moiré patterns often appear when shooting an LCD screen with a digital camera, but the screen appears as normal to the naked eye.
      Options for volume adjustment, input signal source, and the main menu appear under Quick Mode.


      The icon-based touch buttons each represent a quick setting option. For example, the second button from the left opens the LED fill light settings.


      After entering the main menu, there are six main tabs: Input Select, Conference Mode, ViewMode, Color Adjust, Manual Image Adjust, and Setup Menu.
      Conference Mode includes settings for the LED fill light, speaker volume, speaker mute, and microphone mute.


      The ViewMode tab offers settings including Off, Office, Movie, MAC, Mono, and Game. Users can select a mode according to their environment, with detailed options for further fine-tuning within each preset. For example, in Office mode, the Custom 1 preset can be adjusted for Low Input Lag, Black Stabilization, Advanced DCR, Response Time, Hue, and Saturation, and can also be renamed and reset.


      The Color Adjust tab offers options for Contrast/Brightness, Color Temperature, Color Space, Color Range, and Gamma.


      Color Temperature settings include Bluish, Cool, Native, Warm, and custom color adjustments.


      Manual Image Adjust includes options for Sharpness, Aspect Ratio, and Overscan.


      Comment

      • #4
        The Setup Menu includes two pages with tabs for Language, Resolution Notice, Information, OSD Timeout, OSD Background, OSD Pivot, Power Indicator, Auto Power Off, Sleep, ECO Mode, DisplayPort Version, DisplayPort MST, HDMI Version, DDC/CI, Auto Detect, and All Recall.
        For daisy chaining, DisplayPort versions 1.1 (without MST), 1.2, and 1.4 are supported.
        The VG2757V-2K features a rich array of OSD options, with an emphasis on its ease of use in office and conferencing environments. In addition to these functions, it also provides a high degree of freedom and flexibility with regard to color.
        vDisplayManager also includes many OSD functions, which would be more convenient than using OSD buttons located on the back of a monitor. However, with the touch buttons located on the front of the VG2757V-2K, along with various other shortcuts, in practice users may find these more intuitive to use than the software.


        Now let's look at the monitor in action. I felt that the webcam's performance and image quality were quite good during video calls made with Skype and Line.
        With its adjustable color temperature and brightness, the LED fill light had a good effect, and the ability to tilt the angle was somewhat useful, too.
        I'm including here a picture from the ViewSonic website demonstrating a video conference with multiple participants, which shows how a dual monitor setup using the VG2757V-2K might improve efficiency at work.


        I connected an HDMI cable that supports a 100Hz refresh rate and opened the UFO Test website to test the screen's refresh rate.
        The difference is not noticeable from Windows screenshots, so this article uses frame grabs from the recorded video instead. Please see the video embedded within this article for detailed dynamic tests.
        Of the three frame rates tested, 100fps performed the clearest, while static screenshots depended on the number of frames per second. It was immediately apparent that 100fps had the most frames and relatively clearer separation, which marked the biggest visible difference between them.


        In the vertical text scrolling test, the frame grabs from the video likewise show that 100 fps had more frames that appeared to be more distinctly spread out. In the video, the higher frame rate shown on the left is both smoother and clearer.
        With the HDMI port's refresh rate upgraded from 60Hz to 100Hz, these specs are more than adequate for the demands of an office environment.


        Here is my subjective experience of listening to the VG2757V-2K speakers:
        With the volume turned all the way up, the sound is loud for an indoor environment: there would not be any issues with insufficient volume during regular use.
        Treble - Higher frequencies are not too sharp, and quite rich in details. Overall performance is of a high standard.
        Mids - Excellent clarity overall. Human voices are slightly lacking in fullness, leaving some room for improvement.
        Bass - Bass drums sound quite clear, but the deep bass is lacking impact.
        The speaker design is mainly geared towards clarity, with no apparent soundstage to it, making it most suitable for office and conference use.
        Sound quality is decent for watching videos or listening to music. Audio performance is of a relatively higher quality compared to other monitors with built-in speakers, opening up the possibility of replacing external speakers with these inbuilt ones when desktop space is limited. A sound quality test using the human voice can be found in the embedded video.
        When the base is aligned with the edge of a desk, the distance from the edge to the screen is about 18cm, and the distance to the furthest side of the stand is about 22cm. Even on a relatively shallow desktop (about 60cm deep), that still allows for plenty of usable space.


        When connected to a 17-inch laptop, the rear USB-C PD 90W charging and display port was detected with a 90W charging spec. A maximum of about 83W was measured during actual use, which is enough for charging business notebooks with a maximum 65W charging spec.
        The USB-C port on the side supports 15W charging, and measured a maximum of about 12.2W when connected to an iPhone 15 Pro Max.


        I applied the Windows 11 color profile VG2757V-2K 6500K, and used my Spyder color calibrator to compare it against the factory settings.
        The official website additionally provides a screen driver that can be downloaded and installed. With color mode turned off and brightness set to 50, the colors appeared to be on the cooler side.
        The panel comes with IPS technology, which gives better saturation than VA panels do. There's no noticeable color fading when viewing from a sidelong angle, either.


        After calibrating with a Spyder, the colors tended towards warmer tones. The VG2757V-2K offers multiple color modes and various options for making detailed adjustments, so even without a calibrator you can tweak the colors to your individual preferences.


        I connected a laptop via the Type-C output to the VG2757V-2K on the right to use as a second screen. As the monitor supports daisy chaining, I then used its DisplayPort outlet to connect it to the 32-inch screen on the left and enabled the MST function.
        I was able to use the laptop for writing articles or reviewing product specs, while using the other two screens for editing pictures and video production. If you're skilled at this sort of thing, a multi-monitor setup like this can really improve your efficiency and boost your productivity.
        Notebooks generally lack an ethernet port due to their slim designs, but with the VG2757V-2K's inbuilt RJ45 ethernet port, you can achieve an optimal network speed and stability.
        The dual USB-C ports allow you to simultaneously charge both a laptop and a phone, simplifying your desktop by removing the need for additional adapters and charging cables.


        To summarize, the ViewSonic VG2757V-2K features a stylish, multifunctional stand and advanced design with its 5MP pop-up webcam as a highlight.
        It additionally boasts a 100Hz refresh rate, dual 5W speakers, Eye ProTech+ features, intuitive OSD buttons and functionality, support for daisy chaining, and two USB-C PD 90W and 15W charging ports. These features allow for an efficient multi-monitor setup and reduced cable clutter even in work environments with limited desktop space, allowing for greater productivity. I hope that we'll have the option of a 32-inch version soon, too.
        Monitors like the VG2757V-2K, with built-in cameras for office meetings and videoconferencing, are quite rare in the current market in Taiwan. Currently positioned at the high end of the market, this model is a new option well worth your consideration if it matches your budget and work requirements.

        Comment

        Previous template Next
        Working...
        X